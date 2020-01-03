Your home theater gets AirPlay 2 with Denon’s 5.2-Ch. Receiver: $270 (Reg. $399)

Electronics Expo via Rakuten is offering the Denon 5.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (AVR-S640H) for $269.99 shipped. That’s $129 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, is a match for our last mention, and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. When it comes to A/V receivers, one can easily spend upwards of a thousand dollars. This affordable unit manages to check most boxes while going above and beyond with features like AirPlay 2 and Dolby Vision. It acts as a central hub for set top boxes, consoles, and audio equipment, making it easier to grow and control your setup. Along the back owners will find five HDMI inputs. Support for 4K ensures video will look sharp on modern TVs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Considering the fact that Denon’s A/V receiver works with Alexa, picking up a $35 Echo Dot could be a great idea. You’ll be able to adjust volume, change inputs, and more, all by simply using your voice. I use Alexa each day and can easily say that Amazon’s voice assistant has made my life much simpler.

Further expand the reach of AirPlay 2 with HomePod which happens to be on sale for $190. Regularly up to $299, today’s deal delivers over $100 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

Denon 5.2-Channel A/V Receiver features:

Make the most of your new 4K Ultra HD TV. This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading HLG, HDR, BT. 2020, wide Color gamut and 4:4:4 pure color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers.

Extend the reach of your music to any room in the house via Wi-Fi, airplay or Bluetooth with HEOS wireless speakers – no command center or extra hardware required. Deliver hi-fi audio sound around your home with Pandora, Spotify, tune in, deeper

