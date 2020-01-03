Apple HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control from $190 (Reg. $299), more

- Jan. 3rd 2020 9:43 am ET

Trusted seller Mac Sales (An OWC subsidiary) is currently offering Apple HomePod in both colors from $189.88 shipped. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $10 under the widespread Black Friday discount and comes within $2 of the best we’ve tracked throughout the preceding holiday season. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update 1/3 @ 10:50am: Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the JBL Soundgear Wearable Speaker for $99.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best offer available right now. If you’ve been intrigued by Bose Soundwear, this affordably-priced competitor allows you to take the technology for a spin at a fraction of the cost. JBL describes Soundgear as a product that creates a ‘personal sound zone while allowing you to remain fully aware of your surroundings’. JBL speakers are reputable.

Looking to take your audio with you on-the-go? Right now alongside the HomePod deal, we’re also seeing the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped at Amazon. Find it on sale at Best Buy and JBL direct as well. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve noted a discount. Standing out from your average Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Pulse 4 can cast multicolor ambient lighting thanks to built-in LEDs. 

On top of its flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12 hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking.

