Production-quality audio awaits with JBL’s Studio Monitor Pair: $159 ($40 off)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 3:40 pm ET

B&H is offering the JBL 5-inch Studio Monitor Kit (LSR305) for $159 shipped. Current discounts at B&H lead to individual speakers being priced at $99 each with today’s deal yielding another $40 in savings. This offer comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These studio monitors sport long-throw 5-inch low frequency woofers, dual 41W class D amplifiers, and more. A black and gray color scheme yields a stealth design that many can appreciate. Prior to shipment, each monitor is put through “JBL’s rigorous 100-hour power test, in which the speaker is required to play continually at full output for 100 hours without failure.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more stylish? The Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers are $100 and sport a look that’s bound to look great in almost any space. Both speakers are backed by a two-year warranty and have achieved an impressive 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,750 Amazon shoppers.

Since we’re talking audio, why not swing by the Denon deal we posted a little bit ago. It’s 5.2-channel A/V Receiver can be yours for $270 and wields AirPlay 2 compatibility.

JBL 5-inch Studio Monitor Kit features:

This B&H Kit combine two JBL LSR305 5″ Two-Way Powered Studio Monitors for a professional monitoring solution, well suited for audio engineers, producers, broadcasters, or anyone looking for accurate audio reproduction.

