Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Kindle Oasis E-reader in “Used – Very Good” condition starting at $99.99 Prime shipped for the entry-level 8GB model. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $250, we’ve more recently been seeing a new condition model fetch $200 at Amazon with it never dropping below $149. Today’s offer saves you upwards of 50% and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. Kindle Oasis rocks a seven-inch, 300 ppi screen that leverages e-ink technology to avoid annoying glare. The entire package is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you’ll be able to read just about anywhere, else the bath or a pool. Step up to the 32GB variant for $110, down from $350. Both come backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Woot notes that these Kindle Oasis models are listed as refurbished, but will ship with boxes marked “Used – Very Good.” Each is said to be inspected by Amazon and restored to fully working condition.

With your savings from today’s deal, it’s probably worth grabbing a case to keep your E-reader protected while out and about. For $40, you could grab Amazon’s official Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover, which “opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.” But if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, this highly-rated genuine leather case is only $10 and sports much of the same functionality.

Want to load up your new E-reader with some digital titles? Amazon’s monthly eBook freebies are now live for January, which you can learn all about right here.

Kindle Oasis E-reader features:

Our largest, highest resolution display— 7” and 300 ppi, reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight. The first waterproof (IPX8) Kindle so you are free to read in even more places. Now with Audible, listen to the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Pair with Bluetooth to take the story with you anytime, anywhere. Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons and adaptive front light so you can read even more comfortably for hours.

