This $30 Lowepro hauls a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR (Save 40%)

- Jan. 3rd 2020 1:54 pm ET

Adorama via Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack for $29.99 shipped. Matched by Adorama direct and via eBay. That’s $20 off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a drone, MacBook, iPad, and DSLR camera, this backpack is ready to tote it all. When it comes to MacBooks, Apple’s new 16-inch Pro will fit alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. The drone storage portion of this bag is made with DJI Phantom in mind, but other models are likely to fit without a hitch. There’s also space for five drone batteries helping keep you airborne for an extended period. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Already have a backpack you love? Give it an upgrade with Cocoon’s $7 Grid-IT! Organizer. A bunch of uniquely-sized elastic straps make hauling small electronics a cinch. If you’re anything like me, you’re bound to appreciate the organizational aspect as well.

Looking for a bag to haul gym clothes or something similar? Don’t miss out on adidas’ Defender III Duffel Bag which is currently $22.50 at Amazon.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack features:

Flexible dividers securely house DJI Phantom, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries 15″ laptop and 10″ tablet with additional space for Osmo and 2 GoPros or mirrorless kit plus personal items

