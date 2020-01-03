The stylish adidas Defender III Duffel Bag has fallen to an Amazon low of $22.50

Amazon is offering the adidas Defender III Duffel Bag in several colorways for $22.51 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Whether you plan to frequently travel to the gym or simply need to haul gear to and from the office, this nice-looking duffel bag will get the job done. The entire bag is comprised of reinforced ripstop fabric, helping to prevent significant damage from occurring over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the adidas look, the AmazonBasics Large Duffel Bag is $20 and wields quite a bit more space. It’s available in three colors, providing you with the freedom to choose the right look that will match your style.

Since we’re talking apparel, I recommend having a look at our roundup of Marmot’s 50% off sale. There you’ll find everything from jackets and vests to pants and accessories. Shipping is free, helping keep costs low while you shop from the comfort of home.

adidas Defender III Duffel Bag features:

This duffel has everything you’re looking for in a classic gym bag. The main zippered compartment is roomy enough to stash your gym clothes or cover you for a long trip. Now with a zipper on the front of the bag for extra storage. With reinforced ripstop fabric and a lifetime warranty – this bag is built to last.

