Morakniv Companion fixed-blade knife is down to $10.50 at Woot (Reg. $18)

Woot is offering the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $10.59 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its over $17 going rate at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This knife comes with a sheath that keeps the blade protected when not in use. Morakniv uses a hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade, which is perfect for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re wanting a knife that’s easier to carry everywhere you go, then the Tac-Force Tactical Spring-assisted Knife is a great alternative. It’s under $10 Prime shipped and uses a pocket clip so it’s always ready to roll.

Don’t forget to take a look at our best multitools guide. Prices start at under $5 and you’ll find picks from Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

Morakniv Companion Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!