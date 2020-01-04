Crush your 2020 workout goals with Sunny Health and Fitness machines from $166

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Sunny Health & Fitness machines from $166 shipped. Our favorite is the Indoor Cycle Bike at $239.20. Down from $300, this is a 20% discount and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 49-pound flywheel, this indoor bike is great for tackling your 2020 fitness goals. The stationary design means you can easily work out whether it’s cold outdoors or not. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, why not catch up on your favorite show or YouTube channel while exercising? The JUBOR Bike Tablet Holder is just $13 Prime shipped and will make sure that your iPad is always in perfect view while you’re riding away.

For those who are wanting to get fit on a lower budget, the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands are a great alternative. It’s a #1 best-seller, and at under $30, it will cost you a fraction of what today’s lead deal will.

Sunny Health & Fitness Cycle Bike features:

  • STATIONARY BIKE: The sturdy steel frame, heavy 49 lb weighted flywheel and 275 maximum user weight gives this bike a rock solid build that will keep it moving ride after ride.
  • RESISTANCE: Resistance system gives you the experience of a realistic, real-road feeling. Push down emergency brake will bring the bike to an immediate stop.
  • SILENT RIDE: Experience a smooth and quiet ride with the maintenance free belt drive system which allows you to workout without interrupting your workout or anyone around you.

