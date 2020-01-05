Lenovo 100e Chromebook sports an ultra-portable design, more for $119

Jan. 5th 2020

0
Walmart offers the Lenovo 100e 11.6-inch Chromebook 4GB/16GB for $119 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly over $150, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Designed with students in mind, this Chromebook delivers an 11-inch HD display, up to 10-hours of battery life, and a built-in webcam for video conferencing. Its small footprint ensures that you’ll be able to easily tote around your new Chromebook wherever adventures take you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e features:

Ready for whatever life throws at it Teachers who say the classroom sometimes feels like a playground, take heart—this device is engineered for durability. Built tough with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored keys, the 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) can handle all manner of shock and awe. It’s even drop-resistant up to 29.5 inches (75cm), roughly the height of a school desk.

