This simplehuman trash can and recycler is 20% off at $160 shipped

- Jan. 5th 2020 9:38 am ET

$160
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon offers the simplehuman 58-liter Stainless Steel Dual Compartment Trash Can and Recycler for $159.99 shipped. Also at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Today’s deal is 20% off the regular going rate and a return to Amazon’s all-time low price. With a classic simplehuman stainless steel design, this combination trash can and recycling bin will look great in your kitchen. The outer shell offers a fingerprint-free design that’s great for keeping things looking nice and clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Consider saving even further and going with simplehuman’s plastic trashcans for under $50. You’re still getting many of the same features but for much less.

simplehuman 58-liter Trash Can features:

  • 10-Year Warranty – We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home for years
  • Code H Custom Fit Liners – Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that Fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience
  • Keep Liners Where You Need Them – Innovative liner pocket dispenses liners one by one from inside the can for a faster liner change
  • Liner Rim – Flips down to hide and secure liner
  • Dual Compartments – One side for trash, one side for easy disposal of recyclables

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$160

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
simplehuman

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp