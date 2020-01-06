[Update: Amazon match] Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro drops by $249 to one of its best prices yet

Update: Amazon is now price matching with the $249 discount reflected at final checkout.

Costco offers its members Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,249.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $1,499 with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low price by $29. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.4GHz quad‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

Retina display with True Tone

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory

256GB SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Backlit Keyboard – US English

