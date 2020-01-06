The ASUS TUF gaming laptop sports Ryzen 7 + GTX 1660 Ti for $749, more

Walmart is offering the ASUS TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for $749 shipped. With a list price of $1,100, a similar model at Amazon goes for $1,000 and this one is listed at $900 from third-party sellers at Newegg. Offering a quad-core Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this laptop is made to game. The 256GB PCIe-based SSD offers blazing fast read and write speeds, making sure that your programs always launch without issue. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more computer deals.

Other computer deals:

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop: $1,230 (Reg. $1,800) | Newegg 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB RTX 2060 GPU 144Hz G-SYNC 1080p display

(Reg. $1,800) | Newegg Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $769 (Reg. $849) | Amazon i5/8GB/128GB With Type Cover

(Reg. $849) | Amazon

Those in Apple’s camp won’t want to miss $600 in savings on the i9 15-inch MacBook Pro. Down to $2,199, this is a beast of a machine that’s ready to handle anything you throw at it.

No matter which laptop you pick up from this sale, be sure to grab AmazonBasics’ 15.6-inch Bag. It offers plenty of storage for all of your gear and makes sure that you’re always ready-to-go.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 is a powerful Windows 10 gaming laptop that combines gaming performance with up to a narrow bezel IPS-type panel and an extended lifespan, thanks to its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-series graphics, and a quad-core Ryzen 7 processor, FX505 is able to play the latest games and multitask with ease.

