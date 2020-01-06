Upgrade to Apple’s i9-equipped 15-inch MacBook Pro for $600 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro i9/16GB/512GB in Silver for $2,199 shipped. Note: shipping is delayed by eight days. That’s $600 off the original rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With its 15-inch Retina display, 8-core i9 processor, and 16GB of RAM, this MacBook Pro will serve as a solid upgrade for many. Once the lid has been lifted, users will find both the Touch Bar and Touch ID. A total of four Thunderbolt 3 ports are in store, with two on each side, allowing you to choose which side is most convenient to charge from. Its internal SSD storage is incredibly fast, making data transfers and many other tasks quite snappy.

If you’re a fan of the space gray look, consider picking up elago’s Ultra Slim Hard Case for $20. This offering aims to keep your investment protected without adding much bulk. All ports will remain accessible and non-slip pads along the bottom will help it to be held firmly in place on most surfaces.

Would you rather have a 13-inch MacBook Pro? Well it just so happens that both Costco and Amazon have slashed its price by $249.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

