Belkin Powerhouse neatly tops off an iPhone and Apple Watch for $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Belkin Powerhouse Charging Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $0.47 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Score this Belkin offering at a discount to streamline the cables strewn across your nightstand or desk. It’s ready for both iPhone and Apple Watch and features a design that should blend well with any of the models you currently own. Unlike many wireless charging mats, this dock props your iPhone up, allowing you to easily read notifications once they come in. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have a pair of AirPods too? Take a look at this iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Charging Dock for $60. It may not carry the Belkin brand, but so far it currently rests upon a 4.4/5 star rating from over 325 Amazon shoppers.

Since we’re on the topic of smartphone accessories, why not have a look at today’s roundup of the best deals? Spoiler alert, the iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger is down to $23.50, yielding a solid way to top off all sorts of devices.

Belkin Powerhouse Charging Dock features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Safely charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time

Includes built-in magnetic charging module for Apple Watch and Lightning connector for iPhone

