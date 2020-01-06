Smartphone Accessories: iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger $23.50, more

- Jan. 6th 2020 10:36 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

ZBetonline US (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger for $23.39 Prime shipped when promo code 35ICLEVERGAN is applied during checkout. Alongside 61W of power output, this charger offers GaN technology, which can power devices quicker than other alternatives on the market today. One such notable example is a 2019 MacBook Pro, which can be powered up to 100% in just under two hours. Considering that it’s far smaller than Apple’s official 61W charger, there is a lot to like here. Early reviews are positive, like the rest of iClever’s lineup.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

To keep you safe while charging, this PD wall charger has multiple safety features such as over current protection, short-circuit protection, over-temperature protection and over-voltage protection. 50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger, and compact cubic shape allows you to slip it into your pocket, purse, glove compartment or backpack. Wherever you go, you’ll be able to use this 3.7oz charger since it’s certified by international voltage standards. Get ready to travel and stay charged!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp