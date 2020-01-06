Smartphone Accessories: iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger $23.50, more

ZBetonline US (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the iClever 61W GaN USB-C Wall Charger for $23.39 Prime shipped when promo code 35ICLEVERGAN is applied during checkout. Alongside 61W of power output, this charger offers GaN technology, which can power devices quicker than other alternatives on the market today. One such notable example is a 2019 MacBook Pro, which can be powered up to 100% in just under two hours. Considering that it’s far smaller than Apple’s official 61W charger, there is a lot to like here. Early reviews are positive, like the rest of iClever’s lineup.