As expected, CES 2020 is delivering a fresh batch of AirPod competitors. Today’s announcement comes from JBL, which is rolling out a colorful alternative to Apple’s popular earbuds. Aside from a rainbow of case choices, JBL is undercutting the alternative with an aggressive $100 price tag. This is alongside an upgraded version for $150, both of which are detailed below.

JBL’s new TUNE 220TWS provide a colorful AirPod alternative

JBL has longed eyed a spot in the competitive truly wireless earbud category. And a $100, its new TUNE 220TWS buds are certainly notable from a price perspective. The outside looks familiar, save for the colorful casing, and the specs inside are largely on-par with other competitors in this category.

JBL delivers up to three hours of battery life on a single charge, or up to 16-hours when used in combination with the included battery case. One potential drawback is a lack of high-end features, such as a built-in virtual assistant, as found on JBL’s pricier earbuds.

Additional details on a release date are expected in the near future.

JBL 300TWS go high-end

While the colorful earbuds detailed above satisfy the budget-minded consumer, JBL’s new 300TWS truly wireless earbuds deliver a handful of missing features. This includes IPX5 water-resistance and access to virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

Another notable feature is JBL’s TalkThru mode, which automatically lowers volume during conversations to ensure that it’s easier to hear your friends. AmbientAware is another feature that JBL is pushing, enabling the earbuds to hear various background noises when activated. This is particularly valuable when doing outdoor activities like bike riding, for example.

JBL will retail its 300TWS truly wireless earbuds for $150 in the coming months.

