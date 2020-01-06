Following this morning’s unveiling of Samsung’s expansive lineup of new TVs, LG has taken the stage at CES 2020 to detail its display offerings for the new year. LG is taking the wraps off a few groundbreaking products, including its 8K display and the brand’s first 48-inch 4K OLED offering. Today’s announcement follows last year’s rollable TV that stole the show at CES. However, these new products deliver a slew of noteworthy specs like ATSC 3.0 compatibility for OTA 4K content. Head below to find out more about all of LG’s 2020 offerings announced at CES in Las Vegas.

LG joins the 8K parade at CES 2020

It’s no surprise that LG details its 8K TV at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Samsung did so earlier today, and LG has long-teased its offerings and delivered today with two separate models. LG will bring both an LCD NanoCell display to market alongside its traditional OLED offerings this year. Sizing has yet to be finalized along with pricing, but LG is expected to roll these out with limited availability in the second half of 2020. Of course, there’s hardly any 8K content to begin with, so this is more of a next step than a destination at this point.

LG explains further:

LG’s latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lin®eup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

All told, LG will bring eight 8K displays to market over the course of the coming months. There will be support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2, as detailed by 9to5Mac, this morning. LG is expected to ship fully rollable and flush wall-mounted TVs in 2020, as well.

OLED gets smaller in 2020

Perhaps most exciting for the average consumer is news that LG’s 4K OLED panels will now be available at 48-inches. This is the first time LG has delivered its OLED technology to a TV below 55-inches. I’ve long been a proponent of OLED technology, which offers some of the best refresh rates and contrast, on the market today. One particular spec worth nothing is that LG’s 48-inch OLED panel equates to a pixel density that’s similar to LG’s far larger 96-inch 8K TVs.

Once again, LG has yet to finalize pricing across today’s CES announcements, but there is certainly plenty to be excited about. Make sure you head over to our CES hub for additional details on all of the most significant announcements out of Las Vegas.

