Upgrade your workstation with these monitors with up to 240Hz from $108

Amazon is offering the Alienware 27-inch 1080p 240Hz FreeSync Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $450 list price, Dell currently has it on sale for $420 and this is a match for its all-time low. This monitor is built for those who want the highest refresh rate possible in a consumer-grade display. Offering a 240Hz refresh rate, this screen displays four times the amount of frames than a traditional monitor. You’ll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports with this monitor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other monitor deals:

To take full advantage of today’s lead deal, you’ll need DisplayPort. This cable is just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and has you covered. At 6-feet in length, you’ll easily be able to reach from your computer to this monitor.

Alienware 27-inch 240Hz Monitor features:

A 240Hz refresh rate is 4x faster than typical standard monitors and twice as fast as common 120Hz gaming monitors. More frames means smaller visual information Gaps, which means a faster reaction time for the Gamer. There’s a 8.3 millisecond gap between frames at 120Hz, which is halved to 4.16ms between frames at 240Hz. This is incredibly important to gamers playing at breakneck speeds, and provides an edge over gamers less well-equipped. Combined with skill, get more wins by being able to react in real-time.

