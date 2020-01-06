Top-rated Soylent meal replacements shakes, more on sale from $7.50 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is various Soylent products from $7.69 Prime shipped. Our top pick is a 12-pack of Soylent 14-ounce shakes in your choice of vanilla or chocolate for $27.30. As a comparison, you’d regularly pay $40 for this bundle with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price. Soylent delivers a full meal replacement in a drink, with 20g of protein and 20% of your daily recommended nutrition. I’ve been using Soylent for a while now, and am a big fan. It’s easy to grab on your way out the door in place of a traditional meal. Perfect for busy lifestyles…or if you have kids! Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon customers. More below.
Another notable standout is a 37-ounce pack of Soylent Meal Replacement Powder for $23.80. Save an extra 5% when you with Subscribe & Save. Much like the featured deal above, this meal replacement alternative can easily provide you with much-needed nutrition. Each scoop delivers 200 calories and can easily be added to smoothies, with a mix of “essential vitamins, minerals, fats, and carbs.” Rated 4/5 stars.
Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes feature:
- Complete Meal in a Bottle perfect on the go meal for breakfast or lunch
- 20g Plant Protein to keep you going throughout your day
- 36 essential nutrients providing you the micronutrients and other good stuff you need
- Creamy and delicious no sacrificing taste for nutrition
- Slow burning carbs helps you get full and stay full
- Plant Based, Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Low GI, 500mg of omega 3s
