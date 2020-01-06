AMD gives us our first look at Xbox Series X ports with dual HDMI + dual USB-C [U]

Jan. 6th 2020 6:18 pm ET

Update 1/6 @ 7:57 p.m. The image AMD used in their official press event was actually a 3D render, their official statement to 9to5Toys is below.

Today at CES 2020, AMD released some new information about the Xbox Series X that has us clamoring for more. During the reveal of the console last month, Microsoft didn’t show us anything but the top and the front, leaving the rear off any images or videos. This left us to wonder what type of I/O the latest console from Microsoft would pack, leaving our speculations to roam wild. Well, at CES 2020, AMD gave us our first look as to what we can expect the Series X to be capable of, and could it be…quad display support?

Statement from AMD: “The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console. They were taken from TurboSquid.com.”

Xbox Series X packs two USB-C and two HDMI ports

You read that headline right, the Xbox Series X packs dual USB-C and dual HDMI ports on its rear. While it’s awesome to think that this console might support dual monitors, thanks to an upgraded CPU and GPU, the thought of running four displays while using the Series X is mind-boggling. The presence of two USB-C ports doesn’t confirm quad monitor support, but it does leave us to wonder.

The current Xbox series of consoles, including the One, One S, and One X, all include two HDMI ports. While there’s no dual monitor support here, Microsoft uses one HDMI port for input, and one for output. This is likely due to the fact that the original feature came from the underpowered Xbox One, which had no hopes of running two monitors at once. The Series X surely packs the horsepower to run multi-monitor setups, but there’s no official word from Microsoft on this just yet.

Xbox Series X ports

USB-A takes the backseat here

USB-C isn’t just a display protocol, but a full-on USB-A replacement. While there is a standard USB port on the front of the series X, it’s seemingly lacking from the rear. This is hopefully a sign that we’ll be all USB-C from here on out. Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Controller 2 is USB-C, which is the first mainstream controller to support the standard outside of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Hopefully more accessory manufacturers will adopt this standard going forward.

No USB-C power here, sadly

We also see that the back of the Series X uses the standard two-prong power adapter that the last two versions of the Xbox One have used, which showcase an internal power supply. However, this also means that the Series X isn’t powered over USB-C, which is a slight bummer for those who were wanting a full adoption of the technology.

Image via The Verge

CES 2020: The best new tech out of this year's Las Vegas showcase

CES 2020: The best new tech out of this year's Las Vegas showcase

Annual coverage from this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Microsoft Xbox

