Anker’s rechargeable Bolder UV Flashlight hits new Amazon low of $15 (Save 40%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Bolder Ultraviolet Flashlight for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code ANKERLIGHT at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This rechargeable flashlight is fantastic for any home with pets. It provides an easy way to identify stains that may otherwise go unnoticed. It weighs just 4.3-ounces and sports an IPX5 waterproof rating. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t need a UV light? Perhaps Anker’s $13 Bolder LC30 Flashlight would be a better fit. It features 300-lumen Cree LEDs with an incredibly-long 50,000-hour lifespan. With fully-charged batteries expect up to 6-hours of illumination.

And don’t forget that you can currently nab DEWALT’s 18-piece Screwdriving Set at Amazon for $8.50. That’s a 25% savings on a bit set that’s you’re bound to be grateful for down the road.

Anker Bolder Ultraviolet Flashlight features:

Bright and Clear: Easier detection of dried pet urine stains as a result of the 380nm wavelength.

Convenient Charging: Power-up the rechargeable battery via any USB port with provided Micro USB cable.

Pocket-Sized Design: Weighing just 4.3 ounces, the compact body is easy to carry and store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

