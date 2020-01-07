Just $8.50 scores DEWALT’s 18-Pc. Screwdriving Set at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 18-piece Screwdriving Set (DW2174) for $8.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 25% off the typical rate there and among some of the best pricing we have tracked. This compact bit set stays laser-focused on the essentials. Each bit is made from hardened steel and features a design that delivers less cam-out. This equates to reduced damage to screws, helping prevent your project from getting slowed to a halt by a stripped head. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the price on the bit set above. That being said, if you’re alright ditching DEWALT for BLACK+DECKER, this 42-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is similarly priced at $9.

Speaking of tools, yesterday we spotted RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit for $199. It’s still live and delivers 33% in savings. The kit includes a drill, two saws, a brad nailer, and a flashlight. You’ll also score two batteries, helping minimize downtime during large projects.

DEWALT 18-piece Screwdriving Set features:

Dewalt DW2174 18-Piece Screwdriving Set is independently certified to meet applicable standards. These bits are made from hardened steel, and have an optimized design that provides less bit camout. These bits can be used in all drill/drivers and come with a tough storage case. Minimum chuck size required for these bits is 1/4-inch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!