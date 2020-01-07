Whether you’ve been running for years or just getting into the swing of things; the shoes you pick out is essential. They’re an array of styles out there, from supportive sneakers to ones that will make you feel like you’re running on clouds. That’s why today, we’ve created a guide to the best running shoes to purchase in 2020. Best of all, they’re all priced at under $100. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Nike Renew Running Shoes

Nike has a running shoe that’s called Renew, and it was designed for comfort and cushioning with every stride. This shoe has Nike Lunarlon cushioning that uses a soft, responsive foam to absorb shock. These shoes are also lightweight, which won’t weigh you down and has a breathable knit material for added comfort. Plus, they’re available in several fun color options for the new year and priced at $90.

adidas Edge Gameday Shoes

Hit the pavement running with the adidas Edge Gameday Shoes that are priced at just $80. These shoes are unique with a turf-inspired outsole that helps you grip to almost any surface. It also has a locked-down fit for added support and energized cushioning to promote a springy step. I like the sleek look of these shoes, and you can find them in five versatile color options.

New Balance FuelCell Echo

New Balance is known for having excellent running shoes, and they have a new pair for 2020 called FuelCell Echo. These shoes are priced right under $100 and are versatile to be worn on the treadmill or pavement. No matter the season, this style was designed to have superior traction with large ridges to help grip the surface you’re training on. It also has a stylish sock-like fit, which makes it a breeze to put on and off.

Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes

Do you like to run fast? Then the Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes are an excellent option for you. This shoe was made to give you less bulk than your typical running shoes, and a sleek design helps with quick movements. Its sock-like fit again adds convenience. However, it does have a lace-up style too that can add support. It also has a breathable knit exterior to keep you comfortable mile after mile.

