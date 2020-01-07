Add PDP’s universal remote to your PS4 or Xbox One for nearly $10 off, now $22

- Jan. 7th 2020 8:40 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $22
0

Amazon is offering the PDP Universal Media Remote Control for PS4 for $21.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly $10 from its regular rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to command Blu-ray movies, Netflix, Disney+, and more, this remote is a must. It has dedicated buttons for X, Circle, Triangle, and Square, along with red yellow, blue, and green buttons. You’ll also find a number pad for direct typing alongside media playback controls, channel and volume up/down, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Xbox One version of PDP’s Universal Media Remote Control is also on sale for $21.99 Prime shipped, down from its $30 list price. It offers the same features as the above remote but is focused around Microsoft’s platform. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For other universal remotes, our guide is a must-see. Deals start at $10 with options in just about every category.

PDP PS4 Remote features:

  • Control your Playstation 4 system via Bluetooth and up to three additional devices via IR including a TV, cable box and audio receiver
  • Dedicated PS4 Buttons includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, Share, Options and PS buttons
  • Features 11 programmable learning keys for controlling additional functions as well as soft keys for learning additional IR commands from other remotes
  • App Control Fully compatible with most apps on PS4 systems
  • Officially licensed by Sony

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$30 $22
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide