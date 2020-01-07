Add PDP’s universal remote to your PS4 or Xbox One for nearly $10 off, now $22

Amazon is offering the PDP Universal Media Remote Control for PS4 for $21.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly $10 from its regular rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to command Blu-ray movies, Netflix, Disney+, and more, this remote is a must. It has dedicated buttons for X, Circle, Triangle, and Square, along with red yellow, blue, and green buttons. You’ll also find a number pad for direct typing alongside media playback controls, channel and volume up/down, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
The Xbox One version of PDP’s Universal Media Remote Control is also on sale for $21.99 Prime shipped, down from its $30 list price. It offers the same features as the above remote but is focused around Microsoft’s platform. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
For other universal remotes, our guide is a must-see. Deals start at $10 with options in just about every category.
PDP PS4 Remote features:
- Control your Playstation 4 system via Bluetooth and up to three additional devices via IR including a TV, cable box and audio receiver
- Dedicated PS4 Buttons includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, Share, Options and PS buttons
- Features 11 programmable learning keys for controlling additional functions as well as soft keys for learning additional IR commands from other remotes
- App Control Fully compatible with most apps on PS4 systems
- Officially licensed by Sony
