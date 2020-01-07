Add PDP’s universal remote to your PS4 or Xbox One for nearly $10 off, now $22

Amazon is offering the PDP Universal Media Remote Control for PS4 for $21.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly $10 from its regular rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to command Blu-ray movies, Netflix, Disney+, and more, this remote is a must. It has dedicated buttons for X, Circle, Triangle, and Square, along with red yellow, blue, and green buttons. You’ll also find a number pad for direct typing alongside media playback controls, channel and volume up/down, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

The Xbox One version of PDP’s Universal Media Remote Control is also on sale for $21.99 Prime shipped, down from its $30 list price. It offers the same features as the above remote but is focused around Microsoft’s platform. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

PDP PS4 Remote features:

Control your Playstation 4 system via Bluetooth and up to three additional devices via IR including a TV, cable box and audio receiver

Dedicated PS4 Buttons includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, Share, Options and PS buttons

Features 11 programmable learning keys for controlling additional functions as well as soft keys for learning additional IR commands from other remotes

App Control Fully compatible with most apps on PS4 systems

Officially licensed by Sony

