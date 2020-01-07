Razer has detailed a handful of new products at CES 2020, including its Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers designed for iPhone, Android, and more. The latest from Razer delivers compatibility through USB-C and Lightning-enabled controllers that are designed to improve your mobile gaming experience with dedicated thumbsticks, buttons, and more. Head below for additional details.

Razer intros Kishi mobile gaming controllers

We’ve seen plenty of MFi-certified gaming controllers for iPhones before, but this is the first such venture from Razer with this type of Switch-like design. You’ll find a collapsible build here, folds up to quickly go in your bag for wherever adventures take you.

Razer builds off the Junglecat controller that was designed for its Razer Phone 2 with dedicated controls, buttons, and a D-pad. It’s also cloud-compatible, saving your preferences on a game-per-game basis.

With both Android and iPhone compatibility, this controller includes an option for USB-C or Lightning connectivity. Pass-through ports allow users to easily power-up various devices while in-use.

The Razer Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers support low latency gameplay on either Android or iOS devices. Building on the compact ergonomic form of the Razer Junglecat which primarily targeted Razer Phone 2 owners, Razer’s new Kishi cloud-compatible controllers provide clickable analog controls and thumbsticks on both sides of the phone with a universal fit created in partnership with Gamevice for compatibility with most smartphones.

Availability

Razer has yet to detail final pricing on its new Kishi mobile controllers. However, it will be available in “early 2020.”

