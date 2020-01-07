Sprint offers the iPhone 11 at 50% off, BOGO FREE to new subscribers

Sprint is offering the Apple iPhone 11 for $15 per month. Those who add two new lines, or one new and one upgrade, will receive a second iPhone 11 completely free. Normally around $30 per month for the iPhone 11, this is a 50% savings and will run you just $360 over the course of 24-months. Apple’s iPhone 11 features both a wide and an ultrawide camera lens so you can capture it all, no matter how close you are. After upgrading to the iPhone 11 series last year, I find the ultrawide lens much more valuable than the telephoto that has been on previous generations. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review has you covered. Not sure which phone to buy? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Apple iPhone 11 features:

6. 1-Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and wide cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP True Depth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast Charge with 18W adapter included

