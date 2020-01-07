Sprint offers the iPhone 11 at 50% off, BOGO FREE to new subscribers

- Jan. 7th 2020 3:42 pm ET

Sprint is offering the Apple iPhone 11 for $15 per month. Those who add two new lines, or one new and one upgrade, will receive a second iPhone 11 completely free. Normally around $30 per month for the iPhone 11, this is a 50% savings and will run you just $360 over the course of 24-months. Apple’s iPhone 11 features both a wide and an ultrawide camera lens so you can capture it all, no matter how close you are. After upgrading to the iPhone 11 series last year, I find the ultrawide lens much more valuable than the telephoto that has been on previous generations. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review has you covered. Not sure which phone to buy? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Nomad Base Station

This highly-rated clear case shows off your shiny new smart device for just $9 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and has a rating of 4.8/5 stars from nearly 10,000 shoppers, letting you know that this is a trustworthy case.

Looking for other Apple deals? We have them in an easy-to-find and constantly-updated guide, which includes any and all sales on MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Apple iPhone 11 features:

  • 6. 1-Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display
  • Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
  • Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and wide cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
  • 12MP True Depth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
  • Fast Charge with 18W adapter included

