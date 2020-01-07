TP-Link’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch is great for smart home hubs at a low of $13

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 Prime shipped. Down around $10 from its regular going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering eight Ethernet ports, this is a great way to expand your home networking setup. Most smart home gear requires wired networking, meaning that you’ll need extra ethernet ports for all of your new hubs. Make sure you’re prepared with this easy-to-use switch that needs nothing more than a wall outlet and a spare Ethernet cable. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Use your savings on this five-pack of 1-foot Ethernet cables for around $10 Prime shipped. These are great for hooking up your new smart home hubs and being from Cable Matters, you know they’ll be good.

Don’t miss checking out Synology’s latest DS420j NAS. It’s great for budget-friendly setups, and our very own Blair checked it out on the CES show floor.

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections (laptop, gaming console, printer, etc)

8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

Fanless Quiet Design, Desktop design

IEEE 802.3x flow control provides reliable data transfer

