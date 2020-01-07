Twelve South AirFly hits all-time low at $20 (Reg. $40+)

AT&T offers the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Wireless Transmitter for $20 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon currently charges $42 and we’ve seen it as low as $27 there. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Over eight-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

The cable on Twelve South’s Airfly is slightly short, so putting your savings towards a three-foot extension is a great way to make the most of today’s purchase. This ensures that in tight quarters, whether it’s an airplane armrest of home theater, that you’ll have plenty of room to make your new setup work.

Twelve South Airfly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology

Use air Pods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or air Pods

Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.

Tech Specs – Bluetooth V4. 1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC Audio. Battery life: 8+ hours

What’s inside the box: air fly, 3.5mm headphone cable, USB charging cable, travel Pouch, Quick Start guide, manual

