Save nearly $20 on Apple’s Milanese Loop Band, now $80 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in select sizes and colors for $79.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. Also at Best Buy for My Best Buy members (free to join). This is down 20% from its new lower price and is the best that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was $85. The Milanese Loop band is my daily wear with my Apple Watch Series 4. It looks elegant, functions great, and always offers a tight fit. I get compliments on it everywhere I go. Plus, if you have a Stainless Steel Apple Watch, the gold (or other colors) match it perfectly.

Nomad Base Station

Want the Milaneses Loop look for less? This model on Amazon is just $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that most third-party bands aren’t quite as polished as Apple’s official offering, but at a fraction of the price, it might be worth a shot to you.

However, for those who are wanting a different look, you’ll find various options from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. Because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!