DIY projects call for this Bosch Combo Drill/Driver Kit at $84 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the Bosch Cordless Combo Kit for $84 shipped. Final discounted price shown at checkout. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $120 but sells for $110 at Walmart. Today’s deal returns pricing to the historic Amazon all-time low. Bosch includes both a cordless drill and impact driver in this bundle, delivering everything you need to tackle lightweight DIY tasks around the house. Integrated LED lighting helps to illuminate dark areas, such as cabinets, while in-use. You’ll also receive two batteries, a “30-minute” wall charger, and carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 875 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. Not to mention, it’s been battle-tested and has great ratings across the board at Amazon from over 6,000 reviewers.

Keep your tools and more organized with a Cocoon GRID-IT! This larger model is still on sale for just $13, making it another great way to make the most of your savings and shore up that tool chest in the new year.

Bosch Power Tool Combo Kit features:

POWER: This Bosch drill kit includes a powerful 12 volt drill driver with up to 1,300 RPM and a 12 volt driver with up to 2,600 RPM

COMPACT: The lightweight design of the PS31-2A drill driver is ideal for easy handling in overhead operations and tight spaces and the PS41-2A impact driver offers the precision of variable speed, a light-body, and a short-head length

CONTROL and VISIBILITY: The Bosch cordless drill is easy to handle in tight, narrow spaces, and three integrated LED lights mounted around the head of the driver enable high performance in low-light settings

