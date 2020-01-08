WD’s ReadyView 4-camera security system includes a 2TB HDD: $200 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is offering WD ReadyView 2MP/1080p 4-Camera Surveillance System with 2TB WD Purple Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Matched direct. Normally up to $400, Newegg has it for $300 right now and this is a match of its all-time low. Offering four cameras with night vision and motion detection, this is truly an all-in-one security system. It includes everything you need to get started, including the recorder and 2TB hard drive to store it all. Plus, all cameras are IP67 waterproof so that way you can place these cameras wherever you need them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the WD namesake to grab this 4-channel home security system at $180 shipped. While it’s somewhat close to today’s lead deal’s price, these cameras are wireless and are much easier to install.

However, you can save big when opting for the YI 1080p Home Camera at $23 Prime shipped. While these aren’t designed to go outside and don’t record to a central system, they are wireless.

WD ReadyView 4-Camera Security System features:

Simple, 4-step NVR setup* | *after cat 5 wiring and cameras are installed.

Expandable system bundle includes four cameras, on-site storage drive and 100ft Ethernet cables, with room for up to eight cameras as your needs grow

Video storage using Western Digital Purple, The trusted, award-winning drive that’s purpose-built for 24/7 always-on surveillance systems

Four 2MP, metal, HD/1080P, IP67 dust- and water-resistant rated** Video cameras with night vision and motion detection | camera can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

