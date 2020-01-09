Finish Line’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $18

Finish Line offers an extra 50% off select markdowns with promo code NEWDRIP50 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA, ASICS, and many more. A $7 flat rate shipping charge is applied to all sale orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Joyride CC Running Shoes that’s on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $140. These shoes were designed for runners with hundreds of small beads throughout the base to help promote a springy step. It also has a padded collar and insole for additional comfort and will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s style that are marked down to $53. Find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line below. Note: select colors are excluded from this sale and only the featured item will be discounted with promo code.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Joyride CC Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Air VaporMax Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $190)
- Nike Air Max 720 Running Shoes $68 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Shox R4 Casual Shoes $58 (Orig. $140)
- Under Armour Remix 2.0 Shoes $23 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air VaporMax Running Shoes $82 (Orig. $190)
- adidas Original Bellista Hoodie $18 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Zoom Gravity Running Shoes $20 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Epic Phantom Running Shoes $38 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Joyride Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
