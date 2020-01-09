Finish Line’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $18

Finish Line offers an extra 50% off select markdowns with promo code NEWDRIP50 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA, ASICS, and many more. A $7 flat rate shipping charge is applied to all sale orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Joyride CC Running Shoes that’s on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $140. These shoes were designed for runners with hundreds of small beads throughout the base to help promote a springy step. It also has a padded collar and insole for additional comfort and will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s style that are marked down to $53. Find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line below. Note: select colors are excluded from this sale and only the featured item will be discounted with promo code.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

