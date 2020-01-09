Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods on this $15 Qi pad

Topyo Pro (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the Seneo 2-in-1 Dual Apple Watch and iPhone Wireless Charger for $14.99 Prime shipped when promo code MT5C5XAW is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $10 savings off the regular going rate and a return to our previous mention. Seneo delivers a 7.5W Qi charging pad to power up your iPhone wirelessly. A dedicated Apple Watch charger is perfect for simplifying your nightstand. You can also use the pad to power AirPods as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 5,000 Amazon customers.

Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charger features:

Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods

Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed

Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more

