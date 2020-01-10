Upgrade your car with AUKEY’s Rearview Mirror Dash Cam: $50.50 (Save $30), more

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its Rearview Mirror 720p Dash Cam for $50.39 shipped when coupon code Y9L55P8C has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $30 off the typical rate there and one of the best prices we have tracked. If the idea of filling up your car’s interior has prevented you from picking up a dash cam, this hybrid solution is certainly worth a look. It replaces an existing rearview mirror, keeping clutter to a minimum. You’ll find a camera on the back, an additional for the back of your vehicle, and a built-in 6.8-inch display along the front. Its microSD card slot accepts up to 128GB of storage, allowing you to keep tons of footage around before it needs to be overwritten. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more dash cams on sale.

More dash cams on sale:

Today’s savings leave an ample amount of cash left over to pick up Samsung’s 128GB Class 10 MicroSD Card at $19. It boasts up to 100MB/s performance and can be used with your new dash cam, a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, and more.

Swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessories to find even more deals on items that will further expand your car’s capabilities. Examples include a 15W USB-C car charger and a smartphone holder.

AUKEY Mirror Dash Cam features:

Clear Video Capture and Large Display: The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display

