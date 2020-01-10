Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank $17 (44% off), more

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback from 3,100+) via Amazon is currently offering its 16750mAh Portable Power Bank for $16.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code V8ULRTE5 at checkout. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you nearly 44% and drops the price down to a new all-time low. Sporting dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this power bank has enough juice to refuel your iPhone 11 more than 5 times over. With a form-factor that’s roughly deck of cards-shaped, this battery should have no trouble fitting into your travel setup, or even into your pocket while out and about. There’s also a built-in flashlight. Over 400 customers have left a 5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- OtterBox Defender iPhone XS Case: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Rachio 3 sprinkler controller handles eight zones, now $187.50 (Reg. $230)
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speakers: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + IR8ASDSI
- Get two of eufy’s affordable smart LED light bulbs for $23 (Reg. $35)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Rugged Case: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- EasyAcc 24000mAh Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
- w/ code 7K3235HO
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off across various styles and configurations
- GE Surge Protector Tap 10W Qi Charger: $28 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- EasyAcc Slim 10000 mAh Power Bank: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code HOJZ5K6L
- Mpow Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code Z3WVF5KW
- Aukey 15W USB-C Car Charger: $10.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ code K3KOTMY4
Built-in 16750mAh capacity banishes battery anxiety, supplying phenomenal power to charge your phone several times over. With an additional flashlight functionality by pressing the power button, you can take on anything. Slim silhouette with mammoth capacity stores enough power to bring your devices back to life multiple times.
A total current output of 4.5A intensely focuses on powering up your devices, at maximum speed, from start to finish. Speed things up with the dual ports that detect & deliver optimized high-impact power to two devices at a time.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!