Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank $17 (44% off), more

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback from 3,100+) via Amazon is currently offering its 16750mAh Portable Power Bank for $16.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code V8ULRTE5 at checkout. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you nearly 44% and drops the price down to a new all-time low. Sporting dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this power bank has enough juice to refuel your iPhone 11 more than 5 times over. With a form-factor that’s roughly deck of cards-shaped, this battery should have no trouble fitting into your travel setup, or even into your pocket while out and about. There’s also a built-in flashlight. Over 400 customers have left a 5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Built-in 16750mAh capacity banishes battery anxiety, supplying phenomenal power to charge your phone several times over. With an additional flashlight functionality by pressing the power button, you can take on anything. Slim silhouette with mammoth capacity stores enough power to bring your devices back to life multiple times. A total current output of 4.5A intensely focuses on powering up your devices, at maximum speed, from start to finish. Speed things up with the dual ports that detect & deliver optimized high-impact power to two devices at a time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!