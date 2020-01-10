This morning, Best Buy has kicked off its latest 3-day sale with discounts on HDTVs, smart home gear, home audio, and much more. Running through Sunday, shipping is free across the board on orders over $25. One standout is on the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $119.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also available direct. Typically you’d pay $180, with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching the third-best price we’ve seen to date.

Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of the included gear makes this starter kit a notable way to build out your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional noteworthy discounts from the Best Buy 3-day sale.

Bluetooth speakers are another area getting some love from Best Buy’s sale this time around, and the Marshall Stanmore II is one standout. Marked down to $199.99, you’d typically pay $350 for the retro-styled speaker and today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen. Notable features here include two 15W Class D amplifiers for “precise, clean sound,” a vintage design that’s sure to standout, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Those in need of some more storage for a desktop Mac or PC setup are also in luck, as the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $159.99. Today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen on this model. For comparison, other 10TB drives sell for around $200 at Amazon these days. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this USB 3.0 drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 510 customers.

Other Best Buy 3-day sale highlights include:

Shop the rest of today’s 3-day sale at Best Buy right here for more even more discounts. But don’t forget, you’ll only have through Sunday to lock-in the deals.

