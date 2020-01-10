Get two of eufy’s affordable smart LED light bulbs for $23 (Reg. $35)

- Jan. 10th 2020 7:29 am ET

EufyHome via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Lumos Smart Bulb Dimmable White LED Light for $22.99 Prime shipped. That’s down as much as $12 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W bulb. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not ready to go the smart bulb route? Consider going with Century’s best-selling 24-hour mechanical timer for $9. It’s an easy way to automate your lights throughout the house. Not to mention, it’s an easy way to enjoy worry-free control over your Christmas lights throughout the holiday season. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 2,300 Amazon customers.

eufy Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 features:

  • Adjustable Ambience: Set the perfect illumination for any occasion and adjust from warm to cool white. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)
  • Voice-Controlled: Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means turning on and dimming the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa devices sold separately.)
  • Access From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.4 and above or iOS 8.0 and above devices required. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only)
  • Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you’re out.

Smart Home Eufy

