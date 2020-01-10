[Update: More deals] Google Pixel 4 is up to 50% off at Sprint, now $15 per month

Update: Best Buy is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB with a $200 gift card from $649.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $800 for the phone alone, delivering $1,000 worth of value today. Activation fees may apply. Meanwhile, Amazon has it for $572 shipped at this time in unlocked condition.

Sprint is offering Google Pixel 4 64GB for $15 per month for 18 months on its Sprint Flex plan. As a comparison, you’d pay at least $21 or more at competing services currently. Pixel 4 retails from $800 unlocked, with today’s total equating to $270 over 15 months, there are big savings to be had. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars by Best Buy customers.

Put today’s savings towards a Spigen Pixel 4 case at $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Those looking for Google’s official Pixel 4 cases will want to check out this 50% off sale. Prices are currently slashed on various colors of Google’s in-house cases, bringing deals down to $20 and returning to all-time lows.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

