Grow your own herbs inside, AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 now $80 (Reg. $130+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in stainless steel for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130 or more, this model is currently on sale at Amazon for $124 and has never dropped below $105. Walmart is currently charging $180 right now for the Harvest 360. This stainless steel indoor garden can grow up to 6 plants at once to a height of 12-inches and does not require any soil. It also includes a series of LED lights and a digital control panel for making adjustments and engaging vacation mode so your crops don’t wither while you’re away. A six-pack gourmet herb seed kit is also in the box. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

AeroGarden’s Seed Pod Kits are sold on Amazon from $9 to $15 or so. You’ll find various option to expand your crop including the three-pod Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Kit for under $12 or the 6-pack of Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Pods for $15. Browse through additional seed pod kits right here starting from $9.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite 360 will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite 360 has room for six different plants.

