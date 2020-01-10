J.Crew is known for having great adult and kids clothing. However, now your baby can be just as stylish with J.Crew’s latest section. Its new baby selection has an array of clothing, gear, accessories, swaddles, and much more for your bundle of joy. Inside this section you can find an array of brands that aren’t just J.Crew, too. Best of all, it also features budget-friendly pricing with items starting at just $12 and going up to $1,000 for select strollers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from J.Crew baby.

One of the cutest items for boys is the Babiators Navigator Sunglasses. These are a stylish way of protecting your children’s eyes from the sun and it comes in four color options. They’re also shatter-resistant with a rubber frame, which makes them great for babies. This style is priced at just $22 and will be great for the spring and summer months.

Another great option is the Primary Everybaby Top and Bottom Set that’s priced at $16.50. This set features a scratch-free design and has snaps, which helps to make changing seamless. It would be a nice option for everyday wear and it’s gender neutral.

Spring will be here before we know it and to get her wardrobe ready the ChildrenChic Knitted Gift Set is absolutely adorable. This dress features a floral Peter Pan collar and knitted top. It also comes with a matching headband and comes wrapped in a gift box. This gift set is priced at $84 and would be a great idea for a shower or birthday gift.

Baby Gear

One of the top-rated gift ideas on the J.Crew Baby list is the DockATot Deluxe+. The DockATot Deluxe+ Dock offers a safe and comfy spot that lets baby rest, lounge, play, cuddle, do tummy time and get diaper changes. Better yet, it’s lightweight and highly packable, which makes traveling with it a breeze. You can also choose from an array of really fun pattern options and it’s priced at $175.

Finally, be sure to check out the Joolz Diaper Bag that can be carried by both moms or dads with its gray coloring. This diaper bag can hold everything you need and it has an array of pockets for extra snacks, diapers, and more. It also has an included changing pad and can be wiped clean, in case you spill.

Which item from the new J.Crew’s baby section do you like most? Let us know in the comments below.

