The Nite Ize S-Binder is down to a new Amazon all-time low at under $2

Amazon is offering the Nite Ize Size-2 S-Biner SlideLock Dual Carabiner for $1.74 Prime shipped. Also at Lowe’s for $0.10 more. Note: Amazon is currently backordered for 1-2 months, but Lowe’s offers same-day in-store pickup at no charge. This is around 50% down from its regular rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering dual clips, this carabiner is great for carrying around keys. I used one of these for years to keep my car keys within arm’s reach, as it would easily hook onto my pants to always keep them at the ready. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

This is one of the lowest-cost carabiners on Amazon right now, considering the next-best price is nearly $3. So, if you’re wanting an easy way to keep your keys always at the ready, today’s lead deal is it.

However, if you have a 3D printer, then it’s fairly easy to make your own. Simon went over how he uses a 3D printer in his daily life to make super useful items, but making a key holder is something else that can easily be done.

Nite Ize S-Binder Carabiner features:

This “S” shaped stainless steel carabiner has two gates with sliders to lock them in place, so you can securely clip valuables like keys to one side, then clip the other side to your backpack, belt loop, or pocket.

Solid, durable stainless steel construction and stainless steel gates with plastic SlideLocks make these S-Biners ultra-strong. Individually weight rated. Size #2 – 10lb | Size #3 – 25lb | Size #4 – 75lb

Upgrade your beat-up, bulky old carabiner key chain for a slim-line, locking stainless steel S-Biner. Clip keys to one side, then the other side is free to clip on and off your bag or pocket without disturbing your keys.

