At $99, RYOBI’s value-packed 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Combo is priced to sell

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Combo (P166-P261) for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With an impact wrench, two batteries, and a carrying bag, this combo is an incredible value. This is an excellent way to start or expand an existing RYOBI collection as the extra batteries are certain to come in handy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t in need of an impact wrench, why not consider Dremel’s Rotary Tool Kit for $89. It’s $10 less and will open you up to a world of possibilities with tons of accessories and attachments that can be purchased later on, providing you with thousands of project capabilities.

Oh, and while we’re on the subject of tools, don’t forget that Amazon will let you arm your workshop with PORTER-CABLE’s 4-Tool Combo for $178. That offers up $45 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Combo features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion LITHIUM+ Battery Starter Kit with (2) 3.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP High Capacity Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag with Bonus ONE+ 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench These batteries feature advanced electronics to allow you to maximize tool performance with added capacity to all 18-Volt ONE+ tools. With superior runtime, power, and performance, these batteries can take on more demanding applications than ever before with the introduction of HP Technology.

