Arm your workshop with PORTER-CABLE’s 4-Tool Combo for $178 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the PORTER-CABLE 20V Max 4-Tool Combo (PCCK615L4) for $177.99 shipped. That’s nearly $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is among the best Amazon offers we have tracked in over a year. Armed with a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and work light, this kit prepares you to tackle a wide range of projects. Two batteries are included and aim to keep you running with minimal, if any, downtime required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Further expand your PORTER-CABLE tool kit with its $30 Angle Grinder. With this you’ll be able to cut tile, stucco, pavers and more. Additionally, it’s able to help sand, polish and shape many surfaces.

While you’re at it, consider scoring a 40% discount on DEWALT’s 31-piece Screwdriving Set. You can scoop this kit up for $9 at Amazon, using just a fraction of savings offered in the featured deal above.

PORTER-CABLE 20V Max 4-Tool Combo features:

Porter-Cable 20V MAX 4 tool Combo kit. 1/2-in drill/driver features 283 units watts out, two speed gear box (0-350/0-1,500), compact design (8.25-in long/3.5-lbs), built in LED light. 1/4-in impact driver delivers 1450 in/lbs of torque. High performance motor (0 to 2800 RPM/0-3100 bpm). Quick load one-handed chuck. Built in LED light. Compact size. Recip saw features high performance drivetrain (1-in stroke length and 3,000 spm), tool free blade release, variable-speed trigger and compact design 14.5-in in length. Flashlight features 4 LED bulbs (120 lm), pivoting head and contoured overmolded handle.

