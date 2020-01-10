Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale includes 4K, action, comedy, more

As we roll into the weekend, Apple is introducing a new $5 movie sale with both 4K and HD titles heavily discounted. You’d expect to pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 across the board here, with a return to all-time low pricing on most deals. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.
4K films on sale
- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot
- Gladiator
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- Mamma Mia! The Movie
- Pitch Perfect
- Rough Night
- Spy
- Terminator Genisys
- You Were Never Really Here
HD movies on sale
- 20th Century Women
- 48 Hrs.
- 9 to 5
- American Teen
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Bad Moms
- Bad Teacher
- Black Rain
- Coach Carter
- Internal Affairs
- Irrational Man
- Killers (2010)
- Miss You Already
- Moonstruck
- Narc
- Nobody’s Fool
- Obvious Child (2014)
- Pain & Gain
- Primal Fear
- Serpico
- Sex and the City 2
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Darjeeling Limited
- The DUFF
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Final Girls
- The Heat
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Master
- The Running Man
- The Sisters Brothers
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Witches of Eastwick
- Trainwreck
- Twilight (1998)
- Two Lovers (2008)
- Veronica Mars
