Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale includes 4K, action, comedy, more

- Jan. 10th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

As we roll into the weekend, Apple is introducing a new $5 movie sale with both 4K and HD titles heavily discounted. You’d expect to pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 across the board here, with a return to all-time low pricing on most deals. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

4K films on sale

HD movies on sale

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp