A $199 discount brings HTC’s VIVE Pro VR Headset to its second-best price yet

- Jan. 12th 2020 9:33 am ET

Get this deal
$799 $600
0

Amazon offers the HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality Headset for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $799, that’s good for a $199 discount, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. For comparison, right now B&H has marked down the price to $730.  Enter virtual reality and enjoy games like Beat Saber, Skyrim VR, and more with the HTC VIVE Pro headset. Standout features here include dual 2880 x 1660 resolution screens, a 110-degree field of view, built-in active noise cancellation headphones, and more. Headset tracking allows for more precise controller movements, meaning you’ll enjoy greater immersion. Over 2,400 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Because the VIVE Pro requires a connected PC to power the VR experience, be sure to check HTC’s recommendations to ensure its headset is compatible with your setup.

Those who are simply wanting to try out virtual reality without a steep barrier to entry can check out the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $199. It comes with a controller to enjoy games or navigate apps. Best of all, you won’t need a gaming PC to dive into VR.

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality Headset features:

Featuring a 110° field of view and dual front-facing cameras, the HTC Vive Pro allows for total immersion in a virtual reality environment. The 2880 x 1600 total resolution, 615 ppi, and a 90 Hz refresh rate deliver detailed graphics and motion for smooth gameplay and realistic movement. The integrated headphones provide 3D spatial audio for an immersive experience, while the integrated microphones provide active noise cancellation as well as Alert mode and Conversation mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$799 $600
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
HTC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go