A $199 discount brings HTC’s VIVE Pro VR Headset to its second-best price yet

Amazon offers the HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality Headset for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $799, that’s good for a $199 discount, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. For comparison, right now B&H has marked down the price to $730. Enter virtual reality and enjoy games like Beat Saber, Skyrim VR, and more with the HTC VIVE Pro headset. Standout features here include dual 2880 x 1660 resolution screens, a 110-degree field of view, built-in active noise cancellation headphones, and more. Headset tracking allows for more precise controller movements, meaning you’ll enjoy greater immersion. Over 2,400 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Because the VIVE Pro requires a connected PC to power the VR experience, be sure to check HTC’s recommendations to ensure its headset is compatible with your setup.

Those who are simply wanting to try out virtual reality without a steep barrier to entry can check out the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $199. It comes with a controller to enjoy games or navigate apps. Best of all, you won’t need a gaming PC to dive into VR.

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality Headset features:

Featuring a 110° field of view and dual front-facing cameras, the HTC Vive Pro allows for total immersion in a virtual reality environment. The 2880 x 1600 total resolution, 615 ppi, and a 90 Hz refresh rate deliver detailed graphics and motion for smooth gameplay and realistic movement. The integrated headphones provide 3D spatial audio for an immersive experience, while the integrated microphones provide active noise cancellation as well as Alert mode and Conversation mode.

