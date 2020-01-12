Lock-in an all-time low on Swagtron’s SwagCycle Pro eBike with a $50 discount

Swagtron Amazon is currently offering the Swagtron SwagCycle Pro Folding Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. Good for $50 in savings, today’s offer is $20 under previous price drops and marks a new all-time low. Rocking a unique folding design, the SwagCycle Pro can collapse into a form-factor that’s better suited for storing or traveling with when not in use. This eBike can hit up to 18 MPH top speeds with a range of 15.5-miles per charge. It also pairs with a companion iOS app which yields GPS tracking, the ability to monitor trips, speed, and more. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, over 50% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Ride over to our announcement coverage for some added info.

If a scooter is more your style, then consider opting for Swagtron’s Swagger Pro Folding Electric Scooter at $250For $100 less than the price of our lead deal, you’ll ditch the larger bike design, but still get many of the SwagCycle Pro’s features. Swagger Pro can travel up to 15.5H MPH, but only with a 14-mile range.

SwagCycle Pro features:

The SwagCycle Pro is a green, foldable electric bike designed to let you travel in style. Featuring the latest and greatest in electric transportation technology, the Pro can move at speeds up to 18 mph (with app optimization) and serves as fun, green way to explore your city, make that last mile to work, or zip along beachside pathways.

