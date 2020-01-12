Tineco’s A10 Master Cordless Vacuum with accessory bundle now $209 (23% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon offers its A10 Master Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $209 shipped. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Weighing only 2.87-pounds, this stick vacuum is said to deliver ultra-quiet powerful suction thanks to being equipped with a 350W brushless motor and up to 50-minutes of cleaning per charge. Alongside the A10 Master itself, you’re getting two batteries, a mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, charging adapter, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 440 customers.

If you don’t need all the extra bells and whistles, consider grabbing the A10 Hero model of Tineco’s cordless vacuum cleaner for $180 at Amazon instead. Here you’ll still score the same stickvac form-factor, but without all of the extra accessories while pocketing $29. This is a notable alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re in search of a lightweight way to tidy up for less.

Tineco A10 Master Cordless Vacuum features:

Tineco A10 350W Brushless Motor provides ultra-quiet powerful suction, lift embedded dirt with ease. Two 2000mAh Detachable Lithium battery delivers up to 50 mins of uninterrupted cleaning experience. Captures the particles with excellent efficiency, expels non-allergenic fresh air with no leakage of fine dust. Tineco ingeniously invented rinse-free filter cleaning tool provides persistent suction and Uninterrupted cleaning experience.

