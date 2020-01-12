Tineco’s A10 Master Cordless Vacuum with accessory bundle now $209 (23% off)

- Jan. 12th 2020 9:16 am ET

Get this deal
$270 $209
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon offers its A10 Master Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $209 shipped. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Weighing only 2.87-pounds, this stick vacuum is said to deliver ultra-quiet powerful suction thanks to being equipped with a 350W brushless motor and up to 50-minutes of cleaning per charge. Alongside the A10 Master itself, you’re getting two batteries, a mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, charging adapter, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 440 customers.

If you don’t need all the extra bells and whistles, consider grabbing the A10 Hero model of Tineco’s cordless vacuum cleaner for $180 at Amazon instead. Here you’ll still score the same stickvac form-factor, but without all of the extra accessories while pocketing $29. This is a notable alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re in search of a lightweight way to tidy up for less. 

Tineco A10 Master Cordless Vacuum features:

Tineco A10 350W Brushless Motor provides ultra-quiet powerful suction, lift embedded dirt with ease. Two 2000mAh Detachable Lithium battery delivers up to 50 mins of uninterrupted cleaning experience. Captures the particles with excellent efficiency, expels non-allergenic fresh air with no leakage of fine dust. Tineco ingeniously invented rinse-free filter cleaning tool provides persistent suction and Uninterrupted cleaning experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$270 $209
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tineco

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go