Anker’s GaN USB-C chargers, batteries, security cameras, more on sale from $9

Anker is rolling out a new batch of deals at Amazon to start the week. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s 30W GaN USB-C Wall Charger with Lightning cable for $32.19 when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45 and today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Anker’s latest releases, highlighted by a GaN design that’s “40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger”, this model is ready to power up many of the latest devices on the market today. Ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Additional Anker deals include:

For more Anker, check out our recent review of its new 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 desktop charger that’s ideal for your MacBook setup in 2020.

Anker 30W GaN Wall Charger features:

Lightning Charging Combo – PowerPort Atom delivers full-speed charging to your iPhone or iPad via the included USB-C to Lightning cable.

Ultra-Compact – 40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger; about the size of a golf ball. Takes up minimal space in any pack or pocket (does not have a foldable plug).

Powered by GaN – By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve created a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat, allowing our charging technology to be shrunk smaller than ever.

