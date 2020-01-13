Husky’s 65-Pc. Mechanic’s Tool Set is down to just $25 at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering the Husky 65-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $24.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. For comparison, this set normally goes for $40 at Home Depot. If you’re wanting to start up a toolset collection, this is a must-have kit. It includes 39 sockets, 25 accessories, a ratchet, screwdriver, and a few other odds and ends. Whether you need a deep socket or shallow, this kit has it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have all of these tools, but need more drill bits, then you’re in luck. We spotted this 31-piece DEWALT kit for around $9 Prime shipped at Amazon. However, those who need a full setup can opt for this household tools kit at around $16 Prime shipped.

Not sure what tools to buy? We lay it all out in our best DIY tools roundup, where we go over the best brands, types, and categories to check out.

Husky Mechanic’s Tool Set features:

The Husky 65-Piece 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive Mechanics Tool Set is a great starter kit for the home DIYer and mechanic. 39 different standard and deep sockets allow you to tackle a range of general fastening or repair projects, a must-have for your home workshop. Their rugged, chrome-finished steel construction offers exceptional strength and is backed by Husky’s lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

