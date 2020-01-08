Score 40% in savings on DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Screwdriving Set: $9 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 31-piece Screwdriving Set (DWAX100) for $9.27 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 40% off the going rate found at retailers like Ace Hardware and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. This screwdriving set includes a wide variety of bit types, and also wields a magnetic holder, helping keep everything held snugly in place. The bundled hard and protective case makes it all easy to tote and while keeping each piece tidily organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Think you already have enough bits around the house? Perhaps Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set is a better bet. You’ll get a low-profile ratchet driver in addition to a few compatible bits. Pick this up to make working in tight spaces a quite a bit easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re in need of a new drill/driver combo, you won’t want to miss out on the Bosch Kit for $84 at Amazon. We spotted this deal this morning and it shaves off over $25 of the typical price.

DEWALT 31-pc. Screwdriving Set features:

DEWALT DWAX100 31pc Screwdriving Set consists of (31) S2 modified steel bits for increased durability. The extra small Tough Case is perfect for portable and organized storage of this set. The magnet bit tip holder accepts 1-Inch scewdriving bits. Set contains: Ten (10) 1-Inch Phillips Bits: (2) PH1, (6) PH2, (2) PH3, Ten (10) 1-Inch Square Bits (2) SQ, (6) SQ2, (2) SQ3, Five (5) 1-Inch SL Bits: SL6, (3) SL8, SL10 and Five (5) Star Bits: T15, (2) T20, (2) T25, along with a Magnetic Bit tip Holder. Magnet Bit Tip Holders Holds 1-Inch Bit Tips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!